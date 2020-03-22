St. John the Baptist Catholic School hosts Chromebook drive-through

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus has taken its toll on schools with children forced to stay home and do virtual learning.
At Newburgh’s Saint John the Baptist Catholic School, only the sixth through eighth graders have Chromebooks to take home, but the elementary grades to not.
On Saturday morning, teachers and faculty hosted a drive-through Chromebook handout for elementary kids.
They handed out more than 50 of the laptops to help support their school families with the e-learning process.
“They’ve made it work at home, but they’ve had to share devices or maybe use mom and dad’s device, so for some of our families, this really alleviates a burden for them,” said Elizabeth Flatt, principal at St. John’s. “Our teachers have really stepped up to the game, putting so much time and energy into making meaningful learning for these kiddos. They’ve had to do a 180 to change from how they used to do things, until now, and they’ve done it without complaint.”
Flatt says they got together Friday night to sanitize every laptop before handing them out.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.