Quiet weather Monday, Alert Day for storms Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers remain possible tonight, but I have added a new Alert Day Tuesday for the possibility of a few strong to severe storms that could produce damaging winds gusts and localized flash flooding.
Spotty showers will continue to push through the Tri-State tonight, mainly in western Kentucky. However, due to the scattered nature of that rain, many of us will stay dry. Temperatures will hold fairly steady, only falling a few degrees into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.
Any rain we do see overnight will taper off to the east by early Monday morning, and the rest of the day will be dry but still mostly cloudy. Monday will be a little warmer than this weekend with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Temperatures will climb to around 60° Tuesday, which is average for this time of year. However, we are on alert Tuesday for possible severe storms during the afternoon and evening. I think the greatest risk for severe weather will stay a little farther south into Tennessee, but a few strong to severe storms could develop in the Tri-State as well, producing damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding, especially in western Kentucky.
That rain will move out Tuesday night, and our weather will be dry and partly cloudy Wednesday and most of the day Thursday. However, scattered showers and storms return Thursday night and continue throughout the day Friday and into Saturday.
Despite the rain, the second half of the week will be rather warm. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s Wednesday, low 70s Thursday and Friday, and mid 60s Saturday.
