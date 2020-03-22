Local church using technology to stay connected with elderly members

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local churches all over the Tri-State are doing their best to stay connected with their members in the community while also practicing social distancing.
One of these places of worship is the Abundant Faith United Pentecostal Church on Lodge Avenue in Evansville.
In light of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Abundant Faith UPC has established a senior task force. The group’s goal is to lend a hand to their older members in anyway they can for the foreseeable future.
Pastor James Maroney says members are assigned to call their elderly churchgoers at least a few times every week.
The task force also helps with buying groceries and running errands for these members.
“This creates not a two-day or three-day per week culture, but a seven-day per week culture,” Maroney said. “Where the members of the church and the community are looking into one another, and seeing what are your needs and what can we do to help and to minister to you. That is on a level that for us is not about numbers - it’s about relationship.”
Pastor Mahoney wants to challenge other churches and families to create their own task forces, so they can regularly check in with those who are older and make sure no one feels isolated or alone during this time.
