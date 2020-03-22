KY Senator Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Senator Rand Paul’s Office say he has tested postitive for COVID-19.
Here is the statement:
Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Paul.
Sergio Gor
Deputy Chief of Staff
Office of Senator Rand Paul
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.