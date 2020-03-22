KY Senator Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19

KY Senator Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19
(Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)
By Jill Lyman | March 22, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 1:01 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Senator Rand Paul’s Office say he has tested postitive for COVID-19.

[Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus]

Here is the statement:

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Paul.

Sergio Gor

Deputy Chief of Staff

Office of Senator Rand Paul

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.