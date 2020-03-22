Fairgrounds Race Course in LA., the Latest Track to Close

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WFIE) - Horse racing has been one of the only U.S. sports to continue, despite Covid-19, but there have been a handful of tracks, that have cancelled their meets, like Churchill Downs and Keenland.
Well, you can add another to that list: Fairgrounds Race Course in New Orleans, announced today, that it will suspend live racing operations, effective immediately. Their meet was scheduled to run, until March 29. The facility’s off-track betting and gaming center will remain closed as well.
Now, this decision came down, immediately following today’s big, five-stakes card, which included, the Louisiana Derby and Fairgrounds Oaks stakes races: prep races for the Kentucky Derby and Oaks.
“Wells Bayou” won the Louisiana Derby, while “Bonny South” won the Fairgrounds Oaks, meaning both likely secured their bids for the now-September Kentucky classics.
