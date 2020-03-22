Evansville man accused of child molesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man admitted to committing sex acts on 12-year-old girl.
Police say the 12-year-old victim had been talking online with a man she knew as Jay.
She says she told him in a video chat that she was 12, even though her profile said she was 13.
Officers say on March 14, Jay, who is actually 20-year-old Samuel Stark, paid for an Uber to bring the girl over to his apartment.
Police say he admitted to performing sex acts and knew she was underage.
They say he wrote an apology letter.
Stark is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
