A dozen new coronavirus cases reported in KY

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky’s coronavirus monitoring website has updated Sunday morning, reporting 99 positive cases in the state.
12 new cases were added since Saturday night, where 87 total cases were reported in Governor Beshear’s press update.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will give his daily update Sunday on COVID-19.
You can watch it live here at 4 p.m. Central.
Officials say there are six confirmed cases in Daviess County, and two confirmed cases in Henderson County.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.