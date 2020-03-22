Colts Sign Rivers; Release Hoyer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - While the corona-virus has created a lengthy time-out for live sports, there’s been plenty of, off-the-field news to report, especially in the NFL. Free agency began this week, and the Colts have been very busy, making moves.
They’re biggest transaction thus far, came today, as Indy announced that they have officially signed free agent quarterback, Philip Rivers, to a one-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth about 25 million dollars. In a corresponding move, the Horseshoes are parting ways, with backup QB, Brian Hoyer, as well as, defensive back, Pierre Desir. Rivers said he’s excited to come to the Hoosier State.
In a statement on Twitter, Rivers said, “Hey Colts fans, Philip Rivers here. My family and I are super excited to be a part of the Colt family. I know I’ve been an opponent for many, many years, but I’ve always had a great deal of respect for this organization and this fan base and I’m looking forward to a great 2020 season.”
Now, Indy still has Jacoby Brissett under contract for one more year, so if they keep him, he will be the backup.
