WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker to give Saturday update
By Jill Lyman | March 21, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 10:23 AM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving a Saturday update at 2:30 Central.

Friday, Gov. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order to combat against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that will go into effect on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Under the order, Pritzker says all “non-essential” businesses will be closed.

Businesses including grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will continue to operate on a daily basis.

The stay-at-home mandate will remain in place until April 7.

