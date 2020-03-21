WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker to give Saturday update

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving a Saturday update at 2:30 Central.
Friday, Gov. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order to combat against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that will go into effect on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Under the order, Pritzker says all “non-essential” businesses will be closed.
Businesses including grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will continue to operate on a daily basis.
The stay-at-home mandate will remain in place until April 7.
