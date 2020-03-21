Siegel’s Uniforms making masks for hospital employees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With many hospitals around the country asking for hand-sewn masks for their employees, many from the Tri-State are pitching in to make them.
Employees from Siegel’s Uniforms took time out of their day on Friday to make masks.
The owner says he was inspired to help after seeing several stories talking about the need.
He picked up the supplies and has the seamstresses work a couple of hours every day putting them together.
The masks will be donated to the local hospitals.
Employees say that they are happy to help health care workers.
“I feel blessed to even be asked to do it because I know that they have been telling people to stay home and to keep everyone safe, and putting these masks together, it’s a beautiful thing for us to be able to do," said Janet Cunningham, with Siegel’s Uniforms.
The business says they plan to donate over 200 masks.
