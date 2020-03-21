Nursing home helps family of 91-year-old resident celebrate birthday

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Not even the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can stop a local man’s family from celebrating his birthday.
Tom Damin, a senior living resident at the Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, turned 91-years-old on Saturday.
In celebration of his special day, the nursing home coordinated with his immediate family to surprise him for the occasion.
Damin’s daughter-in-law tells 14 News he was transported to Oakwood on the same day that quarantine procedures began at the nursing home.
She says it has been a tough time for her family, so she wanted to extend her thanks to the Oakwood staff for making the best out of an unfortunate situation.
Tara Damin sent the following photos of her father-in-law’s special day on the 14 News Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.