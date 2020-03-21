47 new COVID-19 cases in IN, positive cases now at 126

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Saturday reported 47 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 126 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
Three Hoosiers have died.
In total, 833 Hoosiers have been tested, including 279 who were tested in the last 24 hours.
The new cases involve residents of Allen (3), Clark (3), Delaware (1), Elkhart (1), Greene (1), Hamilton (5), Hancock (1), Harrison (1), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (2), Lake (1), LaPorte (1), Marion (22), Scott (1) and Vigo (1) counties.
