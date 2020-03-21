Henderson Co. Judge-Executive’s parents are stuck on cruise

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A familiar face in Henderson has been impacted by the coronavirus. Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider’s parents are stuck on a cruise ship in Hawaii.
“They thought they had a plan, and then now, they’re just stuck," Brad Schneider said.
Schneider is in the same boat as a lot of people right now.
“My mother’s 79, my stepdad’s 83. Relatively good health, but I’m worried because those seem to be the demographic of people who have died from this virus," Schneider said.
His parents disembarked for a cruise back in February.
“The first couple weeks they were able to get off and see some places and in that time place is when the coronavirus really began to impact the globe in such that cruises especially were basically halted," Schneider said.
Now they’re docked in Hawaii.
“I mean every minute that passes, I think it’s less opportunity to get off," said Schneider’s parents Gerald and Karen Wagner.
Schneider says this situation has put things into perspective.
“That’s what’s funny is that here in the county I’ve been the one along with a couple other leaders who put ourselves out as a place to come for answers. And now I’m on the other side of this equation," Schneider said.
The judge-executive says he’s hoping his parents will be back home soon.
“I like to think I’m trying to do all I can to communicate to the citizens of this county about what they should know, and I hope I’m gonna get some communication from the cruise ship line and the state of Hawaii when I need it about my parents," Schneider said.
Schneider says there have been no confirmed cases on the cruise ship his parents are on. He says for now it’s a waiting game.
