Getting deliveries? Here’s how to open them to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday, the United States Postal Office on Gardiner Lane in Louisville announced its first case of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, packages may have come in contact with someone who’s been exposed before arriving at the front door. The same goes with food deliveries, because with restaurants closed, thousands are now relying on having meals brought to them.
Here are some precautions from The Huffington Post for opening any type of package safely:
- Make sure items are left at the door. A lot of delivery services do this anyway, but it can’t hurt to make sure. When ordering online, write it in the special instructions.
- Ask the delivery person to leave the package and knock, so he can leave before the package is retrieved. That’s good social distancing!
- According to an article from The National Institutes of Health, the coronavirus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours. That said, opening a package while it’s still on the doorstep may prevent the virus from spreading inside the house.
- If brought inside, limit the number of surfaces the boxes touch.
- Use gloves if possible, and take whatever it is out of the box, wipe it down and get rid of the box immediately after.
- Wipe down surfaces the items and boxes touched with something that contains at least 70 percent isopropyl alcohol.
- When finished, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.
