Daviess Co. Detention Center installs video visitation system for inmates

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Detention Center is making some upgrades to its inmate visitation procedures because of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
For the first time, inmates at the jail can use a Video Kiosk system to visit with family and friends.
This new system gives inmates the opportunity to make contact with their loved ones for the first time since the jail stopped in-person visitations earlier this week due to state guidelines on COVID-19.
“We get to offer video visitation in the mist of the coronavirus pandemic - 15-minute visitation, and if they want to they can pay for additional visitation," Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said.
Although the system was installed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say the idea of implementing video visitation was a long time in the making.
“(Video visitation) is beneficial to the inmates, the inmates’ families and the staff," Maglinger said. “This is something we have been looking at for a while.”
Maglinger tells 14 News that video visitations will particularly help families from out-of-state areas.
He says they will no longer have to travel to stay in touch with an inmate.
