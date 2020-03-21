COVID-19 closures brings concern to Evansville city budget

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A lot of the concerns right now are regarding the closures of bars, restaurants and especially the Tropicana Casino.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says they spent a day earlier this week meeting with every department head about their capital budget.
For budgetary purposes, Mayor Winnecke says they’ll account for a possible two month period of closure.
Although it won’t be an easy process, he feels as though it is the right thing to do for the city.
“You know, they are difficult decisions," Mayor Winnecke said. "I’m really proud of all of our department heads. They fully understand the gravity of the situation. They understand the necessity of making some really tough calls. We’ve had amazing cooperation from each of them.”
Next week, the mayor says he plans to file a finance ordinance with the clerk’s office. That ordinance would then be presented at the next city council meeting on March 30.
