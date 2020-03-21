Cool with scattered rain Sunday, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the low 30s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will start off dry, but scattered rain will start to creep in from the west in the mid to late morning hours. Showers will remain possible for the rest of the day, but they will be very scattered, so not everyone will see that rain. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for this time of year, only making it into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon and evening under cloudy skies.
The rain may become more widespread Sunday night, but we are not expecting any thunderstorms. Temperatures will hold fairly steady, only falling a few degrees into the lower 40s.
That rain will taper off early Monday morning, and we may even see a few brief peeks of sunshine Monday afternoon and evening. Monday will also be more seasonable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Although we will get a break from the rain for most of the day Monday, showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday. Right now, there is about a 15% chance we could even see some strong to severe storms on Tuesday, but it looks like the best chance will be south of the Tri-State in western Tennessee. Obviously, that could change, so keep checking back for more updates.
That rain will taper off Tuesday night, and Wednesday will most likely be dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows in the 40s.
There is another chance for rain Thursday night, throughout the day Friday and into Saturday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are both possible. I don’t see a severe weather threat at this time, but we are still several days out, so that could change. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s, but we will fall back into the 60s as we head into next weekend.
