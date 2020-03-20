Health officials provide update on 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials are releasing more details about the first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vanderburgh County.
Deaconess Hospitals announced the first positive COVID-19 case in a press release on Thursday.
Officials tell 14 News the person who tested positive for COVID-19 recently traveled internationally and the patient is now at home in quarantine.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department says it’s currently undergoing an investigation to find out who the patient has been in contact with in recent days.
As of Friday afternoon, the health department is monitoring the symptoms of certain people.
Health officials are urging those affected to record their body temperatures at least twice every day. They are also asking anyone who is starting to exhibit symptoms to notify their local hospitals immediately.
While only one case of COVID-19 has been detected so far in Vanderburgh County, health officials say this could change very quickly.
Lynn Herr, the director of Clinical and Outreach Services at the Vanderburgh County Health Department, says they are waiting on results for more tests.
“This is something that no one’s been through," Herr said. “We are on daily conversations with both of our hospitals and our government leaders, including (Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke) and the commissioners, so that we make sure everyone has the same information, and that we get updates on how many tests are out in the community and pending, and about our positive cases."
The Health Department wants to remind people this is an ever-changing situation.
Meanwhile, health officials are pleading for people to stay patient as they work to find the best way to handle the situation.
