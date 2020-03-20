Tri-State hospitals put new restrictions into place, more businesses to close Friday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tri-State hospitals are putting new restrictions into place as concerns for COVID-19 grow.
Starting Friday you won’t be able to get into area hospitals as a visitor with a few exceptions.
Visitors will no longer be allowed at Deaconess inpatient facilities with a few exceptions.
For example, only one visitor will be allowed for outpatient appointments. Deaconess officials say this will help limit the spread of COVID-19.
But it’s not just Deaconess, several area hospitals are hopping on board too. Hospitals like Methodist Health in Henderson and Union County and St. Vincent in Evansville.
Area hospitals aren’t the only ones with new changes.
Also starting Friday, the last day for child care centers to stay open in Kentucky, but good news for Kentucky, as Governor Beshear will allow them to deliver alcohol.
For workers at Toyota and TJ Maxx, tomorrow means the last day of work for two weeks.
And in Illinois, “It brings me great pain to announce 3 more deaths in Illinois associated with COVID-19,” Gov. JB Pritzker said.
An announcement of more deaths comes as leaders in one Chicago area village announces a shelter-in-place.
“We all need to come together here, and stop or at least reduce the spread of this virus,” Mayor Oak Park said.
Also continuing Friday in Kentucky, the banning of mass gatherings.
The Commissioner of Public Health banned mass gatherings in a letter Thursday. They say mass gatherings don’t include conducting normal business, like working at your office, just as long as you’re maintaining your social distancing.
