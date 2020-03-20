Team coverage on IN, KY COVID-19 cases

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Thursday, we are learning three people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tri-State. We have a live team coverage.
Thursday, Newburgh is issuing a state of emergency urging all citizens to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.
The Green River Health District tells us one case is a 63-year-old female in Henderson County. The second case is a 51-year-old male in Daviess County and the most recent announcement from Deaconess with a patient testing positive in Vanderburgh County.
Health officials tell us that all of those individuals are doing fine, they are all at home in self-isolation to best keep everybody else safe
Right now, Green River District Health officials are investigating who the two patients in Kentucky have been around.
“Kind of life detective work, we interview individuals, and then we ask them where they’ve been and who they’ve been around, and then we contact those individuals and follow back," Public Health Director Clay Horton said. "There’s a process where we do a risk assessment. Based on how risky and how likely that contact would be to lead to infection.”
Although Horton would not specify where he also said that the Henderson and Daviess County patients have recently traveled within the United States.
