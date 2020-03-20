Siciliano Subs closing doors for two weeks amid coronavirus pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another local restaurant is temporarily shutting its doors in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Siciliano Subs on West Franklin Street had its last day of normal operations on Friday before it closes for at least the next two weeks.
The restaurant made the announcement of its temporary closure earlier this week.
Management says they made this decision after listening to the guidance of local health officials.
Dozens of customers came in to pick-up their lunch on Friday afternoon, but many also bought excess meat and cheese the sandwich shop had leftover in stock.
Owners say they feel it was important to not only keep the public safe, but their children too.
“It was real important for us to close down for the safety of them, and for our parents,” Siciliano Subs owner Danielle Hodge said. "It was important to close down and just quarantine ourselves, and make sure that we’re doing the right thing for the community.”
Owners say they hope to reopen on April 6, but will stay closed longer if health officials recommend it.
