Rain & Storms Ending

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A powerhouse cold front swept out the severe weather and buckets of rain. Rain totals...3-4 inches over the 2-days. Breezy with high temperatures arriving this morning in the mid to upper 60’s.
Mostly cloudy and sharply colder this afternoon as temperatures drop into the upper 40’s. Bitter cold tonight as temps hover near freezing.
Bright but chilly Saturday as high temps only reach the mid-40’s. Sunday, mostly cloudy as high temps remain in the mid to upper 40’s. Slight chances for rain arriving Sunday morning. A quiet weather pattern next week concerning severe weather.
