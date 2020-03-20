Nursing home residents sing ‘My Old Kentucky Home’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - As we're all in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, it's no secret that emotions are running high.
That’s why residents at a Kentucky nursing home tried their hand at spreading some joy throughout the commonwealth.
Their rendition of “My Old Kentucky Home” comes to you courtesy of the residents at Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm in Lexington.
Since being posted to the facility’s Facebook page, this video has been viewed thousands of times.
