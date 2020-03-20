Messmer announced as Mt. Vernon Head Football Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -At a special meeting of the School Board of Trustees of MSD Mt. Vernon, Luke Messmer was hired as the new head coach for the football program. Messmer hails to Mt. Vernon by way of Southridge High School where he has been an assistant coach for the past seasons. As the JV Head Coach and an Assistant Varsity Defensive Coordinator, the Raiders have amassed a 42 – 11 record which includes 2 Sectional titles, one Regional title, one Semi-State title and one 2A IHSAA State Championship. Messmer, a former running back and defensive back, graduated from Southridge High School earning all PAC honors his senior year. While in college, Coach Messmer was an assistant coach/defensive coordinator in the Bloomington South Feeder program (Jackson Creek Middle School). He plans to bring the Raider’s hard hitting defense and multi-faceted offense to Mt. Vernon and tailor it to the Wildcats this fall. In addition to his coaching duties, Coach Messmer will be the strength and conditioning coach and will lead the Advanced PE / Weight Training classes at MVHS.
Important to all coaching staffs is the ability to hire quality assistant coaches. While Coach Messmer will be contacting many of the coaches who are remaining on staff, he also looked to bring in “heavy hitters” as well. To that end, the School Board also approved the hiring of two assistant coaches who will work alongside Coach Messmer: O-Line/D-Line Coach Hank Lopez, III and Defensive Coordinator Justin Fisher.
Coach Lopez brings over 15 years of coaching experience with him to join Messmer. Lopez graduated from Vincennes Lincoln High School where he was a 3-year starter, 2-year All Big 8 Conference player and 2-year All-Area player. After high school, Lopez was an assistant coach for 3 years at his alma mater. From there he was the head coach at Riverton Parke where he guided the Panthers to their only sectional title in school history (2005). In 2013, while an assistant coach at Terre Haute North HS, he was part of a program that won both sectional and regional. The past 5 years, Coach Lopez has been the Line Coach for North Vermillion High School that saw them as 1A State Runners-up in 2018 (Sectional, Regional, Semi-State Champions 2018). In addition, that program has won Sectional titles in 2015, 2016 and 2019; a Regional title in 2015; Wabash River Conference Championship titles in: 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. In addition to this, Coach Lopez has been a Head Baseball Coach for 15 years.
Coach Justin Fisher is currently the Assistant Principal at Mt. Vernon High School. As an assistant coach, Mr. Fisher has 12 years of coaching experience mostly on the defensive side of the ball: Riverton Parke (3 years); Columbus North (1 year); North Vermillion (8 years). For 7 of those seasons, he was the Defensive Coordinator. He has been part of a staff that has won 5 Sectional titles, 2 Regional Titles and 1 Semi-State Title. As the Defensive Coordinator for North Vermillion High School in 2013 and 2014, the Falcons were ranked the #1 defensive team in 1A Football. In 2014, they won the IHSAA 1A State Championship title.
Courtesy: Mt. Vernon Athletics
