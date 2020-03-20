Messmer announced as Mt. Vernon Head Football Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -At a special meeting of the School Board of Trustees of MSD Mt. Vernon, Luke Messmer was hired as the new head coach for the football program. Messmer hails to Mt. Vernon by way of Southridge High School where he has been an assistant coach for the past seasons. As the JV Head Coach and an Assistant Varsity Defensive Coordinator, the Raiders have amassed a 42 – 11 record which includes 2 Sectional titles, one Regional title, one Semi-State title and one 2A IHSAA State Championship. Messmer, a former running back and defensive back, graduated from Southridge High School earning all PAC honors his senior year. While in college, Coach Messmer was an assistant coach/defensive coordinator in the Bloomington South Feeder program (Jackson Creek Middle School). He plans to bring the Raider’s hard hitting defense and multi-faceted offense to Mt. Vernon and tailor it to the Wildcats this fall. In addition to his coaching duties, Coach Messmer will be the strength and conditioning coach and will lead the Advanced PE / Weight Training classes at MVHS.