McLean Co. farming company moving ahead with open house on Sat.

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - A farm equipment company in McLean County is hosting an open house over the weekend.
The Ward Implement Co. is moving ahead with its decision to hold the open house on Saturday, despite recent social restrictions as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The company leaders will have its doors open to the public.
Local farmers will have the chance to check out and purchase the company’s farm equipment.
Tim Ward, the general manager of Ward Implement Co., tells 14 News that company leaders debated on whether they should cancel the event, but he says farming does not stop and the local farming community depends on his company to get essential equipment.
“It’s a normal workday for us," Ward said. "We are open Monday through Saturday anyway, so it’s a normal work day. And we have to be open for them. They’ve got to get ready to plant - they’re within days. As soon as it stops raining, they’ll be in the field.”
Ward says they originally planned on serving food during the event, but they are now preparing takeout meals instead.
