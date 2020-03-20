IU student living off-campus tests postive for COVID-19

MONROE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Monroe County Health Department says they were notified of a positive test of COVID-19 for an Indiana University student who was living off-campus.
The health department says the student has been in isolation off the Bloomington campus since March 13 and is now showing only mild symptoms.
The Monroe County Health Department is conducting contact tracing to learn who could have come in contact with the student.
The health department will follow up with the students to determine when they can be released from isolation.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.