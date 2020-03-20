Green River District Health Department confirms 6 new positive COVID-19 cases

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Green River District Health Department officials confirm five new positive cases of COVID-19 in Daviess County, and one new case in Henderson County.
They say that Henderson County resident is a 61-year-old man.
In Daviess County, the new confirmed cases include:
- 48-year-old man
- 48-year-old woman
- 23-year-old woman
- 69-year-old man
- 58-year-old woman
According to officials with Green River District Health Department, so far none of the cases have required hospitalization and all patients are being isolated in their homes until they are well and unable to spread the virus.
Officials say they are continuing to conduct contact investigations and well ensure those people are given appropriate guidance and instructions.
