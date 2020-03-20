Employees feeling financial impact of COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local employees are feeling the financial impacts of COVID-19.
Many have told us they’ve either been laid off or let go, like Heather Zeller. She was a server at local restaurant Gerst Haus.
Zeller tells us she’s a mom to three kids who are out of school because of the COVID-19 threat.
Zeller says she’s hoping to find work again, sooner rather than later.
“I don’t know the answer, but it only makes sense to suspend bills for those who don’t have jobs right now," Zeller said. "How can you expect the economy to thrive when we don’t have a fighting chance?”
Zeller says a friend moved into her home to help with rent payments.
She tells us she’s leaning on her faith to get through.
