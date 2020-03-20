Daviess County community reacts to first confirmed coronavirus case

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The first confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been announced in the Tri-State area, including one in Daviess County.
When making the announcement during a press conference on Thursday, county officials said this news was only inevitable.
“We all knew that it was just a matter of time, well the time has occurred," Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly said.
Along with the case in Daviess County, another one was confirmed in Henderson County.
“While these are the first cases we have reported, we were expecting this," Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clayton Porter said. "We’re not surprised by this and we’re prepared to respond.”
In light of this recent news, local health department officials are asking the public to take this matter seriously, but to not panic.
“We are prepared but everyone has to do their part," Porter said
Sally Lipscomb says hearing about these recent cases hit a little too close to home for her.
“I think everybody would acknowledge that it makes people nervous," Lipscomb said. "So I think the point is to get beyond the fear or panic, read up on what the advice is and follow it.”
Before closing out the press conference, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson told the community they will get through this together.
“Don’t look around, don’t look behind, don’t look ahead - look upstairs and have faith in what God will do for us. Thank you," Watson said.
Health department officials say the Daviess County man who tested positive will be staying in isolation, until he receives negative results on two different tests.
