Daily Recap: Coronavirus 3/19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As major developments pop up closer to home, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is impacting people across the United States in different ways.
“A 51-year-old from Daviess County. A female from Henderson,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a press conference on Thursday.
Three positive cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the Tri-State area - one in Henderson County, Daviess County and Vanderburgh County.
“We know we’re going to see new cases today,” Beshear said.
As of now, Kentucky is reporting 47 confirmed cases and two deaths linked to COVID-19.
Illinois announced its total number of cases has increased to 422, while three new deaths have been reported.
Meanwhile, Indiana says 56 people so far have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and two people have died.
Toyota announced it’s extending the length of its production suspension for all of its automobile and components plants in North America. The company says it will be closed from Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3.
Company leaders say all of its Toyota Indiana employees, Toyota Track team members, as well as administrative professional contractors will continue to be paid during this two-week production suspension.
“We’re looking at 30, 60, 90-day increments," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “And we haven’t crested yet. That’s why everything that we’re doing is trying to slow the spread so we don’t overwhelm.”
Holcomb says schools will be closed statewide until May 1.
Indiana is also canceling this year’s statewide student assessment testing.
“You feel for students and families," Jason Woebkenberg, the chief communication officer of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation said. "This closure, of course, is extremely disruptive to families who have to work. You feel bad for students too because they’re missing out.”
Holcomb also signed orders aimed at easing applications for unemployment benefits. He also delayed the deadline for state income tax payments until July 15.
“This is not typical," Holcomb said. “This is a different speed of government in action, and more help is coming.”
