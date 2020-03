EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The cold front has cleared the Tri-State and temperatures will spiral down into the 30s by Saturday morning. Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. On Sunday, clouds return along with rain chances during the day. High of Sunday will top at 52. More unsettled weather on the way next week as temps return to the 60s and lower 70s. Showers and thunderstorms possible Monday through Wednesday.