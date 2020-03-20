Community coming together to feed MSD of North Posey students

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several area schools are handing out “grab-and-go” lunches for children in need.
This comes as schools across Indiana will be closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement on Thursday to extend the closure period for schools until at least May 1.
Following the announcement, volunteers in Poseyville met on Friday to make sure students in the Metropolitan School District of North Posey County are well-fed.
Many school districts provide “grab-and-go” lunches due to having grants, but that’s not something the MSD of North Posey County is able to do right now.
So a small group of volunteers at Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church came together to ensure that students do not go hungry during this time away from school cafeterias.
People from the community donated food items like fruit and bread for sandwiches. Meanwhile, the Red Wagon Restaurant donated packages of lettuce and tomatoes for the families who need it most.
Volunteers say it’s all about showing love and kindness to one another during this trying time.
“We don’t often see it," volunteer Gayle Blunier said. "It’s the community coming together as one, and doing it for the children and all of the students that the teachers are missing right now. The students are at home, so this is one way that the teachers and the community are able to connect with the students.”
To find out where these lunches are heading, people can reach out to Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church in Poseyville by calling 812-874-2251.
Drop off locations can be found in several different areas across Posey County.
