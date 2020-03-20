Buening Named Athletic Director at Southridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southridge High School has found its new athletic director. Scott Buening confirmed to 14 Sports, Thursday night, that he has been named Southridge’s new head of athletics, replacing Brett Bardwell.
Bardwell announced a few weeks ago, that he was stepping down from the A.D. position, after spending 21 years in charge of Raiders’ athletics.
Buening is currently Southridge’s head coach of both football and softball. Buening says he will continue on, as head coach of the Raiders’ football program, and the 2020 high school football season will be Buening’s eighth year at the helm, after coming over from Jennings County.
Buening says he plans to stay involved with softball, but he’s not sure in what capacity right now. Buening has also coached boys track at Southridge.
