Students and teachers reflect on early stages of e-learning experience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students all over the Tri-state are continuing to learn while practicing social distancing.
This manner of education is called e-learning, and it’s helping stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“They’re protecting my kids, and they’re protecting me, so it’s almost socially irresponsible to not start to take actions now as its spreading,” parent Paula Mayfield-Ford said.
Some school corporations are printing out their work, while others are posting assignments online, such as the Catholic Diocese of Evansville.
“Specifically for math, it’s almost exactly the same as sitting in the classroom because our teacher, Mr. Schmitt, is very dedicated and records examples," eighth-grade student Lilly Mayfield said
After students complete one assignment, it’s onto the next subject. Some teachers are even incorporating COVID-19 into their lesson plans.
“They’re adding journaling to their regular study to talk about, how do you feel?" Mayfield-Ford said. "How is that you’re in your house, and what are you doing to make it not boring?”
Not everyone is having an easy time with learning from home, but teachers are trying to answer as many questions as they can.
“They gave us all their emails and said, ‘Hey, email us your question,'" sixth-grade student Mary Mayfield said. "Or there is a little comment section on Google Classroom, and you can just type a comment and put it there so everyone can see it.”
14 News spoke with representatives from the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and the Catholic Diocese of Evansville. These representatives say they are doing everything they can to accommodate students.
Officials from the Catholic Diocese of Evansville explained that any student who is getting accommodations during a regular school day is still receiving the same assistance during e-learning.
After spring break is over, the Catholic Diocese of Evansville will continue e-learning days through April 13.
EVSC will be using a 20-day learning waiver given by state officials until April 13.
Meanwhile, Warrick County Schools are set to tentatively reopen on April 6.
