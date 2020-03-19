St. Vincent Early Learning Center closing early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The St. Vincent Early Learning Center will close one day earlier than previously scheduled due to a center employee reportedly being in contact with someone who had recently tested positive with the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Center officials made the announcement on Thursday afternoon after learning of the employee’s potential COVID-19 exposure.
“We have no evidence that any employee or child in our care has contracted the illness,” St. Vincent Early Learning Center Executive Director Valerie Bostick said. “However, in keeping with guidance provided by health and government officials, we are closing effective today. We previously planned to close on Friday, March 20 and reopen on Monday, April 13th. This is now subject to change and revision based on further community developments.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.