Russ Lloyd shooting anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week marks 40 years since the murder of former Evansville mayor Russel Lloyd.
Just three months after his time in office, police say he was shot at his home by a disgruntled citizen who thought he was still mayor.
“So I was at home when it happened," Former Mayor’s Dad Russ Lloyd said. "I heard the pow, pow, pow. I came down and heard screaming. So, I came downstairs and saw him laying there between the kitchen and dining room where he had been sitting.”
We had planned to bring you an in-depth story Thursday on the death of Mayor Lloyd. Due to breaking news of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Tri-State Thursday, we plan to bring you that special report Friday on 14 News at 6 p.m.
