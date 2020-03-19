Posey Co. mobile unit equipped to help virus outbreak on the road

POSEY Co., Ind. (WFIE) - If the virus reaches the area, the Posey County Health Department says they’re prepared in hospitals and even on the road.
Think of it as a clinic on wheels.
“This would be a mobile testing unit where we could take to any location in the county to make it more convenient for folks to get tested," Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Donnie Martin said.
When tests become available to the county, the trailer would be set up outside of varying locations to screen and test patients for the coronavirus.
“The only people in the trailer would be the staff of the health department and they would be doing labeling, filling out applications or forms for whatever needs to be sent up to the state for their tests," Martin said.
Since the mobile unit’s original purpose was for emergencies like natural disasters, pandemic procedures are changing every day.
“We’re going to follow the rules from the CDC and the Indiana Department of Public Health of their recommendations of how it should be done, so it could change on how we do it in a remote location," Martin said. "But more than likely it’ll look like what’s happening in other parts of the county right now.”
The trailer gets it’s power from a generator and is equipped with the proper medical supplies to support the needs of patients getting tested for COVID-19.
If mobilized, the locations will vary.
They’ll use the Posey County health department Facebook page to give updates.
