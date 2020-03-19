OPD: Investigating body found in Ohio River

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the Owensboro Riverport after employees observed what was believed to be a body in the Ohio River.
According to the news release, using an Owensboro Fire Department boat, officers and firefighters located and recovered a deceased adult in the river.
The news release states that detectives from the Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.
