Newburgh declares state of emergency

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh announces they have declared a state of emergency and urge all citizens to follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and gathering limitations.
According to the news release, the town council has been diligently communicating and developing response plans to reduce public interaction and protect citizens and employees.
The news release states the public can consider the sewer system in this time of need. It states a label may say biodegradable or ‘flushable,’ however it can take longer than toilet paper to break up.
Officials say this may cause point of repairs and unnecessary actions at a time when preserving resources is important.
According to the news release, the town of Newburgh has closed all town offices to the public. Essential business may be handled by calling 812-853-1720 or using the town website http://www.newburgh-in.com/.
According to the news release:
- Town employees will be working and available to answer calls and emails.
- Emergency services will remain operational.
- Trash pick-up will continue as usual.
- Public meeting meetings are being minimized and might be canceled.
- While parks remain open, all public restroom facilities are closed.
- The Wastewater Treatment Facility is closed to the public. Please call ahead if you have essential business at 812-853-6412.
- Utility bills may be paid by mail, online or placed in one of the two drop boxes. If you require a receipt please notate on your bill and one will be mailed to you. Anyone using cash should call ahead and make arrangements for drop off. Questions for utility bills can be directed to 812-853-7496 or email utilityoffice@newburgh-in.com.
