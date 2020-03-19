Late evening, overnight severe risk for Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction Center has continued its Enhanced Risk (3 on a scale of 5) for severe weather overnight in the Tri-State. Thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes will become more likely after 8pm. A flash flood watch is also in effect for the Tri-State, as another 1-2″ of rainfall will be possible. After the storms clear the area early Friday morning, winds will shift to the northwest and temps will fall into the 50s by afternoon. The weekend will be partly sunny and much cooler with highs in the middle 40s and lows in the lower 30s.