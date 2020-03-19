Lane closures scheduled for I-69 starting next week

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Lane closures will be implemented on Interstate 69 in Evansville starting around March 24.
The Indiana Department of Transportation made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.
The lane closures are scheduled because of multiple bridge rehab projects between Lynch Road and Boonville-New Harmony Road.
Officials say contractors will close the passing lanes on I-69 to begin the first phase of a project to resurface several overpasses.
Lanes will be restricted to 11-feet. Vehicles with wide loads are asked to seek an alternate route.
Construction work for phase one is expected to be completed by late June, depending on weather conditions.
The second phase will perform the same operations south of Lynch Road. This phase will start at a later date.
Contractors are expected to resurface the bridges later this summer.
Officials urge drivers to slow down and stay alert near construction crews.
