KY closes hair, nail salons along with gyms, theaters

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -The state shut down hair and nail salons at 5 p.m. to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The order also applies to theaters, gyms and exercise clubs like yoga studios.
All this just 24 hours after the Governor’s announcement.
We stopped by Lee’s Barber Shop in Henderson as owner Lee Jordan and his crew clipped some of the last cuts they’ll do for a while.
“I did see this coming," Jordan said. "I figured by Friday the Governor would shut us down. Once they shut down bars and restaurants, I knew it was only a matter of time because we are so close proximity of our customers. We are right on top of them cutting their hair, so I just knew it was coming.”
Jordan said for his family, his wife still has her job, and they’ll just take their kids out of daycare, and he’ll take care of them at home.
Jordan also wants to remind us that it is illegal to have a licensed barber come to your home. And right now, it’s dangerous too.
