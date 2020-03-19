International Bar-B-Q Festival canceled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The International Bar-B-Q Festival, Inc. Board of Directors announced, that based on the guidelines put forth by public health officials, it will cancel the 2020 International Bar-B-Q Festival.
“We feel it is in the best interest to follow the guidelines put in place by federal and state officials to avoid mass gatherings. The health and safety of our community remains our top priority,” said Allen Payne, 2020 Event Chair. “We extend our sincerest appreciation to our committee, sponsors, vendors, cooking teams, and all other supporters who have worked to make this a signature event. We look forward to working with you in the future.”
The International Bar-B-Q Festival was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Officials say there are no plans to postpone or reschedule the event this year.
