Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DeForest Buckner made it official by signing a four-year, $84 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, one day after his celebrating his 26th birthday. The deal makes Buckner the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL. The announcement came two days after reports surfaced that Indy would trade its first-round pick in next month's draft to San Francisco in exchange for Buckner. Indy also has agreed to terms on a one-year, $25 million deal with quarterback Philip Rivers. But the Colts did not officially announce that move.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is considering an idea where some players would be quarantined or isolated for purposes of being able to compete against one another and provide basketball fans with some sort of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league right now during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in a televised interview on ESPN.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has vowed to reschedule the seven Cup Series events already postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Figuring out how to cram the events and the All-Star race into the crowded 36-race schedule is potentially difficult. NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the series has no specifics on how it is moving forward. He says he wants the postponed races rescheduled before the playoffs begin in September. Phelps also isn't sure how NASCAR can prevent huge financial losses to teams during the layoff.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana will make Scott Dolson the school's new athletic director. He replaces Fred Glass, who announced in December he would retire at the end of the school year. School President Michael McRobbie says he picked Dolson in part because of his experience in the department. Dolson had been the department's deputy director and chief operating officer since 2009. The move must still be approved by Indiana's board of trustees in April.