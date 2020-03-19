Deaconess confirms first positive COVID-19 test, IN says 17 new cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - Deaconess has confirmed their first positive COVID-19 test result.
The patient was sent for curbside testing at Deaconess Midtown from an outpatient facility in Henderson.
Officials say the patient has been contacted, and is doing well on home quarantine.
They say there are also several negative results.
Both Indiana and Kentucky health departments have been notified.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Thursday reported 17 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 56 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
Two Hoosiers have died.
The new cases involve residents of Howard (3), Lake (1), Marion (8), Owen (1), St. Joseph (2), Tippecanoe (1) and Wayne (1) counties.
Governor Holcomb says Indiana small businesses are eligible for financial assistance under a disaster designation by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
This declaration is in response to a formal request Gov. Holcomb submitted with the SBA on Tuesday, seeking assistance through the organization’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in Indiana.
“Small businesses play a critical role in driving Indiana’s economy forward, with more than 512,000 employing 1.2 million Hoosiers across the state,” Gov. Holcomb said. “These disaster loans will provide much needed financial support to small business owners who are weathering the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.”
Under the program, small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and nonprofits across the state are eligible to apply for low-interest loans up to $2 million to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills incurred during this public health emergency.
The loan interest rates for small businesses and nonprofits are 3.75% and 2.75%, respectively, with terms up to 30 years.
To qualify for disaster loans, applicants must demonstrate credit history, the ability to repay the loan, and proof of physical presence in Indiana and working capital losses.
The Indiana Small Business Development Center, which has 10 regional offices throughout the state, will provide free business advising and application assistance for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
