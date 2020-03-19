Gov. Beshear to give Thursday coronavirus update, KY now has 35 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Beshear will hold another another news conference to give a daily update on coronavirus.
You can watch it live at 4 p.m. here:
Tuesday, Gov. Beshear issued an executive order outlining specific steps all public-facing businesses should take regarding closures.
The state’s website shows there are no confirmed positive cases in our area of Kentucky.
In total, there are now 35 positive cases in the Commonwealth, including an eight-month-old.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.