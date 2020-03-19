Evansville Catholic Center closed, employee had close contact with someone tested for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Catholic Diocese officials say offices at the Catholic Center are closed March 19-20.
They say a Catholic Center employee learned late Wednesday (March 18) that someone they have been in close and extended contact with is being tested for COVID-19.
Test results are expected over the weekend.
Catholic Center employees are working remotely March 19-20.
“We have no reason to believe that any staff member has contracted COVID-19,” Diocesan Chancellor Tim McGuire said. “However, following the guidance we have all been provided by medical and government officials, we have closed the Catholic Center for these days out of an abundance of caution in protecting the health of employees and their families.”
Bishop Joseph M. Siegel added, “We ask for continued prayers for all who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, especially the sick, their families and healthcare workers. We also urge anyone – anywhere – who begins feeling ill with the virus symptoms to contact their primary healthcare provider, report their condition and get direction on next steps.”
The diocese says they will provide further information as it becomes available.
