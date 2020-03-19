Deaconess announces 2nd positive coronavirus test, makes 3 in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess officials say they have received a second positive COVID-19 test result. The patient has been notified and is doing well at home, in quarantine.
They say this is our first Vanderburgh County positive test.
In this instance, the patient utilized a free Deaconess Clinic LIVE video visit, and then was sent for curbside testing, facilitated by an employee who was wearing PPE (personal protective equipment).
“This is the ideal circumstance for protecting healthcare workers and other patients from COVID-19,” said Dr. Amanda Bohleber, Chief Transformation Officer, and Medical Director, Telehealth Services. “The patient never had contact with any other patients or came into any of our facilities.”
Officials say since March 7, Deaconess Clinic LIVE visits have been free, and Deaconess has been expanding capacity with more visits available daily; since the video visits became free, nearly 300 patients have received consult and triage from a Deaconess Clinic provider.
“We are currently seeing 50-60 patients daily (on Deaconess Clinic LIVE), and are working fast to expand to 24/7 coverage to help see even more patients,” said Bohleber. “Due to recent national telehealth law changes, Deaconess has also been able to shift some video visits to Facetime or Google Duo calls, further enhancing our telehealth capabilities.”
More information about these resources is available at deaconess.com/coronavirus.
