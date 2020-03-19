Daily Recap: Coronavirus 3/18

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Senate passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act on Wednesday.
This bill includes free coronavirus testing, additional Medicaid funding, and a stimulus package.
After passing in a 90-8 vote, the bill now heads over to President Donald Trump’s desk.
“We’ll come through together, it’s the invisible enemy," President Trump said. “It’s always the toughest enemy, the invisible enemy, but we are going to defeat the invisible enemy, I think we are going to do it even faster than we thought.”
President Trump also announced the Department of Housing and Urban Development is suspending foreclosures and evictions through April, while also invoking the Defense Production Act to make sure the country has adequate medical supplies.
“The groups are working on if a self swab by an individual is as effective as the other," the President said. “The other if very effective and very accurate.”
At the state level, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting nine additional cases of COVID-19, which 39 confirmed cases in total. Meanwhile, Illinois is now up to 288 positive cases.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced eight additional cases, now totaling 34 cases in the commonwealth. Beshear urged Team Kentucky to continue to look out for each other.
“You look at the orders I had to make, but more than that, you look at the sacrifice that our kids, our businesses and our families are having to make," Beshear said. “Don’t be the individual, don’t be the business that undermines those sacrifices."
