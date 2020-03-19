COVID-19 impacts Vanderburgh Co. and Gibson Co. Jails

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More change is happening for Tri-State jails due to COVID-19.
Gibson and Vanderburgh County revised their plans for community corrections programs and inmates.
We spoke with Gibson and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Wednesday, who say this is just another precautionary measure they’re taking because of COVID-19.
“We’re continuing to monitor them. They’re tracked 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said.
Wedding says the majority of the released participants in the Vanderburgh County Community Correction’s program, are now being placed on a GPS tracking device because of COVID-19 precautionary measures.
“They have strict rules to adhere to, and if they were to violate certain rules, they’d be subject to arrest,” Wedding said.
Wedding says some participants have to report instructions to case managers.
“Some of them are continuing to work where jobs are available," Wedding said. "Often times now in light of what’s going on, there’s several jobs that aren’t available because they’ve been shut down.”
Over in Gibson County, Sheriff Tim Bottoms tells us, a select number of jail inmates serving regular jail time and in their work release program have been released, also due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.
“9/11 did not create as much havoc on the United States as this virus has," Bottoms said. "And that was a pretty significant event in United States history.”
COVID-19, it’s impacts, across the globe.
“We as law enforcement, we’re trying to do the best thing we can to keep the community safe and that’s safe from crime, but at the same time trying to keep safe from furthering along the epidemic," Bottoms said.
